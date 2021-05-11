Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $2,710,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NBR opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $133.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.