Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NYSE NBR opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $811.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.