Nash Exchange Tops One Day Volume of $471,833.00 (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. Nash Exchange has a total market cap of $72.56 million and $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nash Exchange has traded up 130.3% against the US dollar. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nash Exchange Coin Profile

Nash Exchange launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Buying and Selling Nash Exchange

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nash Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

