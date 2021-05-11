National Bankshares Increases Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$195.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$190.00 to C$195.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$230.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$198.42.

FNV opened at C$179.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$168.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$163.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 12.48. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.26 billion and a PE ratio of 85.49.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

