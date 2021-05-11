National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

National HealthCare has raised its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NHC stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.02. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,834. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.19. National HealthCare has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $259.83 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.