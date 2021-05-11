Needham & Company LLC Cuts Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $190.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN opened at $87.20 on Friday. Appian has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -158.55 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.50.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Appian by 1,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 3,821.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.