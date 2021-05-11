Nelnet, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Nelnet has increased its dividend payment by 41.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:NNI traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.24. The company had a trading volume of 77,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,294. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.70. Nelnet has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $78.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 68.18 and a quick ratio of 68.18.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

