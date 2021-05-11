NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 29,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEO. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.05.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,276.57 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.