Nestree Price Reaches $0.0083 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Nestree has a total market cap of $12.49 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nestree has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,189.12 or 1.00231683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00044586 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.00229555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001795 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

