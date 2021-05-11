New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 65,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,396. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,709,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

