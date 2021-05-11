New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth about $30,541,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,436,000 after purchasing an additional 238,907 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth about $5,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 376.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 57,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $44.48 and a one year high of $81.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,789,171.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $184,399.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,098.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,055 shares of company stock worth $3,676,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

