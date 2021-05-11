New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Par Pacific worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Par Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 0.7% in the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,974,000 after acquiring an additional 632,790 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $755.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

