New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $901,000 Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Liquidity Services worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LQDT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $1,567,979.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,568.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $43,258.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,084 shares of company stock worth $2,023,049. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.09 million, a PE ratio of -225.45 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

