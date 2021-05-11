New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.63 million, a P/E ratio of 84.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. Analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

