New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of FHB opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

