New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,400 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,255 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Fossil Group worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,284 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,549 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,770 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $593.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

In related news, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.