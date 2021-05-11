New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 801.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

