New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in CVB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth $389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

