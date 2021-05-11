New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CVBF stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

