Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

NXST stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.95. 11,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,190. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.16. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.12 and a 52-week high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.93, for a total transaction of $193,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $503,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

