NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

NXGPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NXGPY stock opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. NEXT has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.