NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Raised to C$35.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NFI. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.67.

TSE NFI opened at C$25.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. NFI Group has a one year low of C$13.03 and a one year high of C$32.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$838.85 million. Equities analysts predict that NFI Group will post 1.2899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is currently -39.21%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

