Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 194.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABCB. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

