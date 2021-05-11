Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ellington Financial by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 63,597 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 97,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61,765 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 46,793 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of EFC stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 43.34 and a quick ratio of 43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $782.38 million, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $18.44.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.