Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.