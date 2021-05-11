Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Innospec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King lifted their price target on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average is $92.93.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

