Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $311,000 Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

CYBR stock opened at $119.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,710.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.54. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $92.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.