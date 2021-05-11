NKN (NKN) Reaches One Day Volume of $105.77 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, NKN has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One NKN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001091 BTC on major exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $355.29 million and $105.77 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $414.77 or 0.00743270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00066920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00248534 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00028944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $679.65 or 0.01217944 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,666,666 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

