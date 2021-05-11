NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.47 Million in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,219,000 after buying an additional 1,168,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,579,000 after purchasing an additional 212,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.43. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down previously from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

