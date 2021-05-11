NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ball were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

