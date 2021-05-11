NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKR. CWM LLC increased its position in Bruker by 2.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth about $1,581,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 128.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.08. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Several research firms have commented on BRKR. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.