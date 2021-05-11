NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,400 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $2,064,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $1,033,000.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

AIRC stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $46.98.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

