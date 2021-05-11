NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 15,397 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,397 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. FIL Ltd grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,948,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,337,000 after purchasing an additional 395,761 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,892,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,771,000 after buying an additional 373,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,329.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 320,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

GIL opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

