Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Nokia stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Nokia by 1.6% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nokia by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia by 22.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

