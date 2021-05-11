Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.14 million, a P/E ratio of -24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,278.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $207,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 114.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 128,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 86,233 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

