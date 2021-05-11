Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Lowered by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 35,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,556. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $157.48 and a one year high of $295.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.26. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Several analysts have commented on NSC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

