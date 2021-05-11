Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $310.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Norfolk Southern traded as high as $292.51 and last traded at $292.17, with a volume of 766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.81.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NSC. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.12 and its 200-day moving average is $250.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

