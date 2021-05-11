Northcoast Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KAR. Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NYSE:KAR opened at $17.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 119.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth about $232,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.