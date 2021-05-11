Northcoast Research Upgrades Cabot (NYSE:CBT) to “Buy”

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.
Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. Cabot has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
