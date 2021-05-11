Northcoast Research Upgrades Cabot (NYSE:CBT) to “Buy”

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. Cabot has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

