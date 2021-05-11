NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.08, but opened at $21.78. NortonLifeLock shares last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 35,520 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,853,000 after buying an additional 8,341,481 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,550,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 136.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,104,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,455 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73.

About NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

