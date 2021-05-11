NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-690 MLN, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.18 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.400-0.420 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLOK. Bank of America began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. 4,423,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

