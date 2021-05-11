Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Price Target Increased to $2.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. Novan has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novan will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novan news, CEO Paula B. Stafford acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,490.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novan by 18,771.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,569 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Novan by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Novan in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

