Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NUAN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.60. 8,518,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,647,733. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.30, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nuance Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.