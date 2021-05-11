NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUMG. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,130,000. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,121,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,272,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 48,099 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:NUMG opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.