Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTNX. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutanix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.14.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.07 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $375,470.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Nutanix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Nutanix by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

