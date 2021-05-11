Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $14.52.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

