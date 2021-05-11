Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $14.52.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
