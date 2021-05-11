Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
NMS stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $16.70.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
