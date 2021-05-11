Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NMS stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

