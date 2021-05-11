Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:JMM opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

