Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:NUV opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

