Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE:NUV opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
