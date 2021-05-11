Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

JSD opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.

In other Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $260,204.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,138 shares of company stock worth $1,777,965.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

